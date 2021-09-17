Sheffield road shut after motorcyclist is knocked off and robbed of bike near school
A motorcyclist is in hospital today after he was reportedly knocked off his bike outside a Sheffield school before it was stolen from him and driven away.
Police have closed off Wood Lane, in Stannington, near the junctions of Barlow Drive and Carlby Road following the incident at around 5.30am this morning (September 17).
Read More
Emergency services were called after the biker was reportedly knocked off his bike, before having it stolen from him and driven away by the perpetrators.
The victim suffered leg injuries in the early morning attack, which reportedly happened close to the gates of Forge Valley School, and was taken to hospital.
Police enquiries are now underway to identify those involved and to try to locate the man’s bike.
Anyone with information, CCTV or Dashcam footage who could help police with their enquiries can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.