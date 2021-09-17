Police have closed off Wood Lane, in Stannington, near the junctions of Barlow Drive and Carlby Road following the incident at around 5.30am this morning (September 17).

Emergency services were called after the biker was reportedly knocked off his bike, before having it stolen from him and driven away by the perpetrators.

A man was knocked off his bike outside Forge Valley School, Sheffield, this morning. His bike was then stolen (Photo: Paws 'n' Claws Animal Care)

The victim suffered leg injuries in the early morning attack, which reportedly happened close to the gates of Forge Valley School, and was taken to hospital.

Police enquiries are now underway to identify those involved and to try to locate the man’s bike.