Seven horrific attacks all committed behind bars in South Yorkshire prisons

3. HMP Moorland

Ben McPherson was serving at HMP Moorland, at Hatfield Woodhouse, near Doncaster, when he used a prison issue-plastic knife which had been sharpened to a point to attack another inmate. Andrew Bailey, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court in August last year that McPherson, then 23, targeted an inmate who was talking to another man with whom he had previously had an altercation. The victim suffered injuries to his lip and head in the attack. McPherson told a woman during a phone call he had used a “shank” to stab the victim twice in the face and in the chest and there was “blood spilling out of his face” and as he walked off he had stabbed him again. He pleaded guilty to possessing an unauthorised weapon and to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. A judge jailed him for three years, with a two-year extension, having deemed the defendant to be “extremely dangerous”.

Photo: Claire Lewis