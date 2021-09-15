Seven horrific attacks all committed behind bars in South Yorkshire prisons

Charlie Bott, aged 24, of Stanley Road, Burncross, was on remand at HMP Doncaster, Marshgate, for seven weeks when he was attacked.
He had been locked up over criminal damage to a window, for which he eventually received an absolute discharge.
Details of the attack emerged when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court this week over a street attack.
His barrister, Michael Cane-Soothill, said the attack in the shower block when he was locked up had been the catalyst for him to change his ways.
There have been a number of attacks on prisoners in South Yorkshire while they have been behind bars over the years.
Here are a selection of some of the incidents which have reached court.
1. HMP Lindholme
An inmate hurled pool balls at officers during violence at HMP Lindholme in which the governor was hit with a rubbish bin.
Simon Booth snapped a pool cue in half and threw it at an officer on September 2, 2018.
Booth ran up to the first floor landing and jumped on to netting between walkways where he was joined by fellow inmate Colin Richardson, said prosecutor Nicola Quinney.
CCTV of the disturbance showed Booth throwing pool balls, hitting one officer on the hand and another on the head.
While officers struggled to restrain the men with shields, another unidentified inmate threw a bin from an upper landing which hit the prison governor.
Richardson denied throwing anything but accepted holding pool balls.
Booth was serving a 54 month sentence for burglaries at the time and Richardso was serving a 32 month sentence for burglary.
Booth, 32 at the time of his court case, pleaded guilty to affray and Richardson, 33, admitted threatening unlawful violence.
He sentenced Booth to three months and Richardson to two weeks.
2. HMP Doncaster
A convicted armed-robber burned a fellow-inmate across his head at HMP Doncaster with a hot iron.
Wayne Robinson, 35 when his case went to court in August 2020 and formerly of St John’s Road, Wybourn, Sheffield, injured fellow-inmate Carl Corker as he went to get food from the servery.
Hannah Walker, prosecuting, said: “He went to get food from the servery and went back to his cell and saw the defendant known as Robbie walk towards him holding an iron.”
Ms Walker added that Robinson grabbed Mr Corker and put the iron against his head with some force and caused excruciating pain.
The victim was taken to hospital with second to third-degree burns.
Robinson was jailed for three years to run concurrently with a 12-year sentence he was already serving for two armed robberies.
3. HMP Moorland
Ben McPherson was serving at HMP Moorland, at Hatfield Woodhouse, near Doncaster, when he used a prison issue-plastic knife which had been sharpened to a point to attack another inmate.
Andrew Bailey, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court in August last year that McPherson, then 23, targeted an inmate who was talking to another man with whom he had previously had an altercation.
The victim suffered injuries to his lip and head in the attack.
McPherson told a woman during a phone call he had used a “shank” to stab the victim twice in the face and in the chest and there was “blood spilling out of his face” and as he walked off he had stabbed him again.
He pleaded guilty to possessing an unauthorised weapon and to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
A judge jailed him for three years, with a two-year extension, having deemed the defendant to be “extremely dangerous”.
4. HMP Doncaster
A prisoner had extra time added onto his sentence after he scalded a fellow-inmate with hot water.
Sheffield Crown Court heard in September last year how Connor Patterson, then aged 25, poured a kettle of scalding hot water over a fellow inmate at HMP Doncaster.
Kevin Jones, prosecuting, said: “The complainant was in his cell and Patterson entered and poured a kettle containing scalding water over his right side covering his head, ear, neck and back.
Patterson, who had previous convictions for battery, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He was jailed for 10 months for the attack.
