Sheffield retro: 20 stunning pictures show how city looked from top of cathedral spire in 2004

It’s a view you usually only get to see if you’re a bird.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago

But while most of our feathered friends have had access for hundreds of years, few of us have ever had the chance to see the view from the top of the spire at Sheffield Cathedral.

Star photographer Stuart Hastings was one of the lucky few to get a chance to see the unique view across the city the spire provides, when he and reporter Martin Smith were invited up while work was being carried out on the top of the spire in 2006. He took his camera with him, and shared the views with readers. Here, we share those pictures in a gallery, with pictures ranging from the Wicker arches to the Hallamshire Hospital.

If you enjoyed reading this, you may also enjoy looking at 13 iconic city landmarks lost to history, 15 of Sheffield’s favourite family visitor attractions from the 80s and 90s which have been lost or 12 reasons why growing up in Sheffield was better in the 1970s and 1980 than today.

1. Stunning views

Photographer Stuart Hastings took stunning pictures from the top of Sheffield Cathedral Spire, and this picture also shows reporter Martin Smith at the top of the spire, in the scaffolding

Photo: Stuart Hastins

2. Parkway

Sheffield views from the Cathedral..looing towards the Parkway

Photo: Stuart Hastings

3. High Street

Sheffield views from the Cathedral..High Street, foreground

Photo: Stuart Hastings

4. Towards Parkhill flats

Sheffield views from the Cathedral..looking towards Parkhill flats

Photo: Stuart Hastings

