Sheffield retro: 20 stunning pictures show how city looked from top of cathedral spire in 2004
It’s a view you usually only get to see if you’re a bird.
But while most of our feathered friends have had access for hundreds of years, few of us have ever had the chance to see the view from the top of the spire at Sheffield Cathedral.
Star photographer Stuart Hastings was one of the lucky few to get a chance to see the unique view across the city the spire provides, when he and reporter Martin Smith were invited up while work was being carried out on the top of the spire in 2006. He took his camera with him, and shared the views with readers. Here, we share those pictures in a gallery, with pictures ranging from the Wicker arches to the Hallamshire Hospital.
