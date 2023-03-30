It’s the city which gave the world crucible steel and the first proper rules of football.

But who are the people who make the residents of Sheffield proud to call the place home? We went out to ask people on the streets of Sheffield city centre to find out the answer – and there was no shortage of replies.

Bill Clarke, from Birley, rattled of a list of great Sheffielders as soon as we put the question to him on Fargate on a drizzly afternoon in the city centre.

He said: “Jessica Ennis, Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to go into space, And Harry Brearley, who invented stainless steel. There are quite a few in Sheffield when you look for them, but I think they’re my main ones, I’d say.”

But who are the people who make the residents of Sheffield proud to call the place home? We went out to ask the residents on the streets of Sheffield city centre to find out the answer – and there was no shortage of replies. PIctured clockwise from top left are Ilya Bykov, Yulia Bykov, Bill Clarke, Ash Evans and David Burrows, who shared their views

And Bill was not the only one inspired by Olympic heptathlon gold medallist Jess. She was also at the top of the list for Yulia Bykov, from Waverley. “It’s Jessica Ennis for me,” she said. “She’s a legend, and I’m into sports so I like anything sporty, so yes, I’m really proud of her.”

Yulia’s husband, Ilya, said his city hero was from the world of music. He told The Star: “It’s the Arctic Monkeys for me – they’re just a very famous group and one of the best in the industry.”

Sheffield United fan David Burrows had no doubts. David, who despite his Blades allegiance, lives in Hillsborough, said his choice was the footballer Iliman Ndiaye. He said: “He’s a footballer for Sheffield United. Started non league – I think one of the best players in the country now.”

But for Ash Evans, from the City Road area of the city, it was not about celebrities.

We asked Sheffield residents who made them proud of the city. Pictured clockwise from top left are: Helen Sharman, the Arctic Monkeys, Jessica Ennis, Iliman Ndiaye, Harry Brearley, and staff at Ponds Forge

He said: “First of all, the people in general. Because I moved up to Sheffield from the Midlands, and the one thing I’ve actually enjoyed about Sheffield as a whole is it's a very metropolitan kind of city, but it’s not afraid to show its cultural roots. It’s really nice to be able to go to one part of Sheffield and see all the factories and the steel, smithing, stuff, and then you come into the city centre and its just a really nice city centre.