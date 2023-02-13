Rescue dog Dottie is in need of a forever home following the successful adoption of her pups.

She delivered a litter of pups while in the care of Helping Yorkshire Poundies and now that her pups are all in the process of being successfully adopted, the search is on for a home for their mum.

A home was lined up for her but the prospective adopters recently pulled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “Dottie and her duck need their forever home. Dottie has done such a fantastic job raising her litter of pups - they're all in the process of flying off to their forever homes, but it's now Dottie's turn to find her happy ever after...she sodeserves that 5* forever home

Dottie (and her duck!) is in need of a forever home following the successful adoption of her litter of pups

“We're heartbroken to say she had a home lined up before she had her pups, but sadly they pulled, leaving her back to square one

“So, she's looking for her forever people ASAP - someone who will equally put some boundaries in place but also give her the love and understanding she needs - understanding that she's scared of the outside world, and doesn't need to be pushed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Her new owner MUST be able to accommodate her pet duck - she carries him everywhere, they're a package.

“Dottie has spent her short life used to produce puppies and make money for someone - and in exchange she's been denied food, and abandoned in a house for several days, completely emaciated and pregnant. Her story really couldn't be sadder.”

“What she's been through is so, so heartbreaking. She's had her last litter now - she'll no longer be used and abused. Let's find this sweet girl her people.”