She delivered a litter of pups while in the care of Helping Yorkshire Poundies and now that her pups are all in the process of being successfully adopted, the search is on for a home for their mum.
A home was lined up for her but the prospective adopters recently pulled out.
Rotherham-based Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: “Dottie and her duck need their forever home. Dottie has done such a fantastic job raising her litter of pups - they're all in the process of flying off to their forever homes, but it's now Dottie's turn to find her happy ever after...she sodeserves that 5* forever home
“We're heartbroken to say she had a home lined up before she had her pups, but sadly they pulled, leaving her back to square one
“So, she's looking for her forever people ASAP - someone who will equally put some boundaries in place but also give her the love and understanding she needs - understanding that she's scared of the outside world, and doesn't need to be pushed.
“Her new owner MUST be able to accommodate her pet duck - she carries him everywhere, they're a package.
“Dottie has spent her short life used to produce puppies and make money for someone - and in exchange she's been denied food, and abandoned in a house for several days, completely emaciated and pregnant. Her story really couldn't be sadder.”
“What she's been through is so, so heartbreaking. She's had her last litter now - she'll no longer be used and abused. Let's find this sweet girl her people.”
Visit Helping Yorkshire Poundies for more information.