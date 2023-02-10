These two adorable dogs were abandoned without food and water while their owners went on holiday.

A dog rescue charity in Rotherham took in the cute Chihuahuas, Toby and Chloe, after the plight of the brother and sister was discovered by the police. Helping Yorkshire Poundies said when the owners of the dogs returned from their holiday they did not want their pets back.

In a Facebook post to introduce its followers to the dogs, who now need a new home, the charity said: “Hi everyone I'm Toby the Chihuahua and I'm here with my sister, Chloe.

“You won’t believe what we’ve been through. We were rescued by the police after we were left to fend for ourselves in the house when my owners went on holiday and didn’t want us back. We couldn’t believe it…our little legs can’t find food or water for ourselves - it was horrible being alone and hungry.

Chihuahuas Toby and Chloe were abandoned without food and water while their owners went on holiday. The search for a new loving home for the pair is now on

“So, We've come to HYPS to find better people people who would never dream of abandoning us! We're pretty sure we deserve that, don't you?!

“Me and Chloe get on OK, but she gets fed up of me sometimes, so today I've had my little boys op (apparently we can’t risk us having any pesky little babies of our own!) So I'm feeling extra sorry for myself tonight, but I’ll be OK!!

“We would really love to find our perfect forever people soon we can be rehomed together or separately (we're happy together or apart).”