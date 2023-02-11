This heartbreaking photo shows a poor dog who has ‘never known a loving home’, having been kept on a chain in a small plastic shelter his whole life.

An urgent appeal has been issued to help show Walter, a 10-year-old Staffy Cross, what love is by finding him the home he deserves. The Rotherham-based charity Helping Yorkshire Poundies is desperate to find Walter a forever home soon as it says it ‘feels like he’s given up and is fading away’.

Another distressing photo shows the conditions Walter was living in before being taken in by the charity, which said: “We cannot just let him fade away without knowing what a loving home is. We’ve moved him into the office for some sofa time to try to cheer him up… which hasn’t really worked either.

“We urgently need to find Walter some proper home comforts. He loves his comfort and warmth. He’s yet another boy who had a great sounding application come in recently, but sadly we haven’t heard back from.

“His luck needs to change now. He’s the easiest, most laid back old dude who just wants a quiet life with no other pets. He will also need a child free home. He’s very happy to be left alone, is quiet, calm, gentle and just the most lovely old Bear - we just cannot sit and watch him fade away… and we need your help to get him out of kennels and into a loving home.”

The charity added: “Walter really is a special boy who deserves the world after such a tough life.”

Walter is described by the charity as a medium-sized Staffy cross, who is a bit bigger than a traditional Staffy. It says he’s not used to having much attention but that when he gets to know you he ‘really loves having a fuss and little game of fetch’.

Walter is one of a number of pets for whom Helping Yorkshire Poundies is trying to find a new home. For more information about Walter and the other dogs up for adoption through Helping Yorkshire Poundies, which relies on donations to keep running, visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk.

