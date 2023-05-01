News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield police: Watch emotional moment PC's colleagues surprise her with guard of honour to mark retirement

This is the moment a ‘dedicated’ Sheffield police officer was surprised by her colleagues as they formed a guard of honour to mark her retirement.

By Robert Cumber
Published 1st May 2023, 04:45 BST

PC Rachel Hodgkinson, who is part of South Yorkshire Police’s mounted section, is stepping down after more than 30 years as part of the thin blue line. She was overwhelmed as, following their duties policing the Sheffield United v Preston North End match at Bramall Lane on Saturday, her colleagues paid her a special tribute.

Officers stopped to honour her as a special message was read out announcing that day’s match had been the last she would police ahead of her imminent retirement. “On behalf of South Yorkshire Police, it’s my pleasure to thank Rachel for her work and dedication and wish her all the best for the next chapter,” the message continued.

Officers then lined Egerton Street, in Sheffield city centre, forming a guard of honour in the pouring rain. PC Hodgkinson, overcome by emotion, trotted past on her horse as her colleagues held their arms aloft in recognition of her contribution to the force.

PC Rachel Hodgkinson, of South Yorkshire Police's mounted section, is given a guard of honour by colleagues in Sheffield city centre as she prepares to retire after more than 30 years of service. Photo: @PC_Reed via TwitterPC Rachel Hodgkinson, of South Yorkshire Police's mounted section, is given a guard of honour by colleagues in Sheffield city centre as she prepares to retire after more than 30 years of service. Photo: @PC_Reed via Twitter
PC Rachel Hodgkinson, of South Yorkshire Police's mounted section, is given a guard of honour by colleagues in Sheffield city centre as she prepares to retire after more than 30 years of service. Photo: @PC_Reed via Twitter

PC Phil Reed, who shared this video and these photos of the heartwarming occasion, called it an ‘amazing and tearful send-off’, which he said was richly deserved after more than 30 years of ‘dedicated and exemplary public service’. He added: “She formally retires on Wednesday and we’ll all miss her humour, professionalism, kind heart, and booming ‘headmistress’ voice!”

South Yorkshire Police’s mounted section, based at Ring Farm in Barnsley, is often used to help police football matches, protests, parades and other events, with the horses named after the communities they serve.

PC Rachel Hodgkinson, third from right, with her colleagues from South Yorkshire Police's mounted section. Photo: @PC_Reed via TwitterPC Rachel Hodgkinson, third from right, with her colleagues from South Yorkshire Police's mounted section. Photo: @PC_Reed via Twitter
PC Rachel Hodgkinson, third from right, with her colleagues from South Yorkshire Police's mounted section. Photo: @PC_Reed via Twitter