The South Yorkshire Police horse sold because it was “not excelling” at its job is said to be “thriving” with its new owners.

PH Tommy Tankersley was listed for sale by the force in January in hopes he could “excel to his full potential” under new ownership. Subsequent media attention drove up the interest in Tommy and soon South Yorkshire Police had to stop new interested parties coming forward.

In a release introducing the latest addition to the police horse team, South Yorkshire Police revealed Tommy is “thriving with his new owners”. In the advert for his sale, Tommy was described as an experienced jumper and a “beautiful, gentle horse with impeccable manners”.

The latest additon to South Yorkshire Police’s Mounted Department is PH Swinton, who is known around Ring Farm as Stan. The force said Stan has “already made a huge impression with the team and in the local area” and passed his four-week trial with flying colours.

PC Michelle Hudson has been assigned as PH Swinton’s dedicated rider. She said: “I am extremely pleased to be paired with Stan, he is a lovely horse who I can see has great potential.

“I have taken Stan on local patrols and with his eye catching handsome looks he has already become very popular! He’s showed that he is brave, courageous, inquisitive, as well as big softy who loves a fuss from shoppers and passers-by.

"Stan has already started to make friends with everyone at Ring Farm and stole the hearts of officers and our grooms. We will hopefully see you out on patrol around South Yorkshire.”