Pollywiggle Day Nursery announced this week it had made the sudden call to shut two of its premises in North Anston, Sheffield and Treeton, Rotherham, just days before the back to school rush.

Business director Kirsty Hanberry told parents of the “sad decision” in an email on Wednesday night and that the branches would shut on September 1.

However, following a rapid overnight deal, parents at the North Anston branch – known as ‘The Hall’ – will not have to scramble to find new childcare after it was bought up by South Yorkshire chain Lime Tree Day Nursery.

"The Hall @ Anston" will continue business under Lime Tree Day Nurseries after it was bought up overnight, with all staff offered their jobs back.

The purchase has saved 70 childcare places while all existing staff at The Hall have been invited to continue working under the new name.

Lime Tree director Zoe Kroot said: “It’s nice to be able to help out. You’ve got to try and help where you can and children need continuity.

“If any of the staff wish to stay then there is a job for them.”

Zoe said she was approached by one of her current managers who in fact established the former “The Old Hall” nursery that was bought by Pollywiggle.

She asked Zoe to step in and buy the nursery’s lease because the closure meant former members of staff who she recruited 14 years ago would lose their jobs otherwise. A deal was arranged overnight and Ofsted has already completed the re-registration.

Zoe said: “After 14 years of service for some of the staff it would be good to help them out.

“Obviously we want to keep the staff in a job and to support parents throughout Covid-19. I’m sure parents were quite anxious about the closure.”

Lime Tree will be holding an open day at the North Anston site on Saturday, September 4, for parents to speak to senior staff.

They are also inviting parents to contact them with any queries on 0800 193 7330 or by emailing [email protected]