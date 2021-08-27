One-armed Sheffield worker filmed knocking shoplifter to ground with karate kick

The footage, captured at the Poundland store on Castle Square in Sheffield city centre, has been widely shared online and South Yorkshire Police is now said to be investigating the incident.

The mobile phone footage shows a man in the store being placed in a headlock and floored by a shop worker after being accused of shoplifting.

Another Poundland employee then intervenes pulls the man across the shop floor and out of the door before dragging him into the street outside.

Poundland in Sheffield city centre

During the incident, the man ejected from the store loses a shoe and his trousers and underwear fall down.

As the ejected man gets to his feet he confronts the shop worker who dragged him out and makes a motion suggesting he is going to strike out.

He does not, but the shop worker, performs a karate kick and knocks him to the ground again in front of passers-by.

The shop worker then returns to the store.

He and his colleague were both wearing Poundland uniforms with the slogan ‘ Happy to Help’ on the back of their tops.

A Poundland spokesperson said: “We know our colleagues face difficulties every day dealing with shoplifters.

“We're pleased that this specific incident is now in the hands of the police.

"We’re sure they’re the right people to deal with this based on all the circumstances.”