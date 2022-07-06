Sheffield news: Breaking news and updates as council begins talks with family over controversial grave

Follow our live blog for breaking incidents and live updates throughout the day.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 8:29 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 8:29 am

The Star can reveal today that Sheffield City Council and a family responsible for a controversial headstone in a cemetery are now in talks.

It has also been revealed that a speed dating event is to be held at the Tramlines Festival in Sheffield this summer.

And a church in Sheffield is unusable following an arson attack.

Live Blog - Council in talks with family over controversial headstone

Last updated: Wednesday, 06 July, 2022, 08:34

  • Church damaged in arson attack
Wednesday, 06 July, 2022, 08:34

10:31am - Sheffield church no longer usable after suspected arson attack

A church has suffered damage in an arson attack in Sheffield

READ MORE: Sheffield church no longer usable after suspected arson attack

Wednesday, 06 July, 2022, 08:31

