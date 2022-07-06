American app company Filteroff has announced a one-off speed dating event at the Hillsborough Park festival where hopefuls opt in with their phones.

Anyone hoping to find their special someone will be lined up to meet with three other festivalgoers within the walls of Tramlines, with the ice breakers happening over a three-minute video call.

After the ‘date’, you can decide whether to match or pass.

Unlike more freeform dating apps like Bumble or Tinder, Filteroff’s match ups are only through other singletons who sign on to speed dating events.

The Tramlines match-up marathon is between 8pm – 8.45pm on Friday, July 15.

Anyone who creates a profile and sets their preferences in who they want to meet will be set up on three dates to talk to over a video call.