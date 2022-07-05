Police and fire crews attended the blaze at Pitsmoor Christ Church, on Pitsmoor Road, at around 2.35am on Monday morning.
Pip Salmon, the church vicar, confirmed to The Star that he and other church visitors would not be able to use the building due to fire damage.
He and other members of staff at the church are still formulating plans for where they can take their services until they can return to the church.
South Yorkshire Police believe the fire was started deliberately and say a full investigation is underway.
Emergency crews left the scene just before 6am yesterday, but bus services operating nearby were diverted for a short period into the morning.
Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 94 of July 4.