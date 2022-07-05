Sheffield church no longer usable after suspected arson attack

A Burngreave church building is no longer usable after a fire in the early hours of Monday morning, which police believe was started deliberately.

By Harry Harrison
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 3:26 pm

Police and fire crews attended the blaze at Pitsmoor Christ Church, on Pitsmoor Road, at around 2.35am on Monday morning.

Read More

Read More
Arsonist believed to have suffered burns in house fire started in Sheffield

Pip Salmon, the church vicar, confirmed to The Star that he and other church visitors would not be able to use the building due to fire damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Police suspect the fire to have been started deliberately and say an investigation is underway.

MORE:Firefighters battle blaze at care home amid reports of homeless people and teens trespassing

He and other members of staff at the church are still formulating plans for where they can take their services until they can return to the church.

South Yorkshire Police believe the fire was started deliberately and say a full investigation is underway.

Emergency crews left the scene just before 6am yesterday, but bus services operating nearby were diverted for a short period into the morning.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 94 of July 4.