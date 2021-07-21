Sheffield neighbours celebrate after £30,000 Postcode Lottery win

The neighbours from Darnall netted the windfall when S9 4AN was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Wednesday, July 21.

Among the winners was 29-year-old Joseph Wright who first learned how much he had won during a video call with lottery ambassador Judie McCourt.

He was joined on the call by his partner, Lucy Turton, and as a golden envelope was opened to reveal the £30,000 prize the couple exploded into cheering.

Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt.

Lucy said: “Oh my God! Thank you so much! Wow. That’s amazing. We never, ever thought we’d win it!”

Joseph added: “It’s unbelievable.”

As the news sank in, the couple said they were hoping to use some the winnings for holidays in the USA.

Joseph, who works as a tram driver, said: “We went to Florida a few years ago and we’d probably love to go back there again. It’s the best place we’ve been.”

Winner Joseph Wright, 29 and his partner, Lucy Turton

Lucy added: “I’m thinking about a trip to New York. I’d love to go to New York for New Years; it’s always been on my bucket list of things to do!”

The other winners were either unavailable to collect their cheques or chose to remain anonymous, but their winnings will be paid into their bank accounts.

Ms McCourt sent her congratulations to all the winners, saying: “I couldn’t be happier for Joseph and Lucy, and all our other winners in Sheffield today as well! I’m sure they’ll all be over the moon right now and I hope they enjoy treating themselves with their winnings.”

Everyday throughout the July draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner. All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

A minimum of 33 percent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £750 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.