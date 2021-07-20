The weather this week has been a festival-goer's dream, with clear skies, warm sunshine and dry conditions – but in true festival style, that may not be the case this weekend.

In fact, the weather is set to take a real turn after Friday, according to the Met Office

Tramlines begins on Friday, July 23 and will run until Sunday, July 25. So far, Friday is looking like it will be the best day of the three weather-wise, with highs of 23C and sunny spells expected.

This is what the weather forecast is looking like for this weekend according to the Met Office, as Tramlines Festival returns to Hillsborough Park in Sheffield.

However, forecasters predict that low cloud will spread west overnight, leading to more cloud on Saturday with some drizzle possible and slightly cooler temperatures.

The Met Office’s long range forecast says: “High pressure begins to lessen it's grip by Saturday, as it drifts northwards. As it does so, more unsettled weather moves in for the weekend, starting in the south as heavy, possibly thundery, rain Saturday.

"Some low cloud, mist and sea fog can be expected for some of these areas, as well as parts of the southwest into Sunday. For the rest of the period, spells of rain or showers are likely for many areas, with some heavy rain or thunderstorms possible at times. Temperatures just above average for most, to modestly above average in the north. Winds remain light.”

Although temperatures may remain relatively high, they will be significantly cooler than they have been over the last week and Sunday will usher in a 70% chance of a thunderstorm…. which may not be what you were hoping for if you’re heading to Tramlines!

Pollen counts are also expected to be high so anyone who suffers from hay fever may want to take extra precautions and be prepared for any symptoms that may arise.

Here is the full forecast for the weekend so far:

Friday, July 23: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 23C in the afternoon and 16C in the evening, with less than five per cent chance of rain. High pollen count.

Saturday, July 24: Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime. Highs of 19C in the afternoon and 16C in the evening, with a 30-40 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon and 50 per cent chance in the evening. High pollen count.

Sunday, July 25: Cloudy changing to light showers by lunchtime. Highs of 21C in the afternoon and 18C in the evening, with a 70 per cent chance of thunderstorms in the late afternoon and 70 per cent chance of heavy rain in the evening.

Tramlines is one of Yorkshire’s biggest festivals and has seen lots of big names over the years.

The last event in 2019 saw headliners like Courteeners and Two Door Cinema Club heading to Hillsborough Park.