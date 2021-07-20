Sheffield couple banned from keeping animals after dog found in horrific state

Ivan Eduardo Silva, 55, of Farm Crescent, Sheffield and Jessica Bland, 46, of Abbeyfield Road, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates Court on July 8 following an RSPCA investigation into their care of a bull breed-type dog called Turner.

Animal rescuer inspector Kim Greaves was sent to the flat in Abbeyfield Road address where the couple were then living, on June 27 2019, following concerns raised about the care of Turner and also reports that Silva was already subject to an eight-year ban on keeping animals.

The court heard how when Kim attended the property there was a large swarm of flies around the door and also a smell of “ammonia and general filth".

She asked to see Turner so Bland went inside to get him and brought him outside after several minutes.

Kim told the court: “The dog was squinting when he came outside to us, as if adjusting to the bright light outside.

“I noticed immediately that the dog's collar was extremely loose on his neck, and I was concerned that he could easily escape by backing out of the collar, should he choose to.

“He was very underweight, I could easily see his spine, ribs, hip bones, and the bony part of his skull was easily felt.

“He smelt awful, his fur had patchy areas of fur loss, and his fur felt tacky and dirty.”

Kim asked Bland for permission to take Turner to a vet’s for an examination to which she agreed.

An independent vet who examined Turner found him to be severely underweight for his breed with all his skull, ribs, spine and pelvic bones all protruding and stated this was because he was malnourished.

He weighed in at 34 kg and was given a bodily score of 2 out of 9 (with 1 being the lowest).

In his statement the vet said Turner was fearful and cowering when he was approached by humans and was also found to have alopecia and a flea infestation on his body.

Bland pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences for failing to meet the needs of Tuner while Silva, who was staying at the property at the time, admitted breaching a previous eight-year animal ban handed out by a court in 2015.

As well as a ban on keeping animals for five years (although Bland was allowed to keep her four cats) both were also ordered to pay £150 costs.

Turner remains in the care of the RSPCA Sheffield Animal Centre as both Bland and Silva have failed to sign over but it is hoped now the case has been concluded the branch will be able to find a home for him. He is pictured above at the centre.