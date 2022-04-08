Sheffield murders: Award winning minister pleads for peace in our city after two murder probes in nine days
An award-winning Sheffield minister has pleaded for peace in the city after two murder probes in nine days.
The Reverend Doctor Inderjit Bhogal, winner of the World Methodist Peace Award, condemned the violence in Burngreave, where he lives.
A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after emergency services were called to Grimesthorpe Road, in the Burngreave area, on Thursday morning, following reports that a man had been found unconscious in the street.
The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Two more arrests were made the following morning.
The tragedy came less than two weeks after 21-year-old Lamar Leroy Griffiths was shot dead at a car wash on nearby Burngreave Road.
Mr Bhogal, who won the award once held by American president Jimmy Carter and Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev, said: “I utterly condemn violence wherever it occurs, anywhere in our city. Everyone wants to be safe and no-one is safe until everyone is safe.
"We must all work together for the welfare of everyone. We need to to work together to build a safe city, wherever you live.
"I want people never to resort to weapons of violence to resolve conflict. We don’t want that in our city or any city. I have zero tolerance of violence and that’s what I would say to everyone. Let’s do all we can to bring us to live in a city we can be proud of and that is safe.”
Witnesses in the area between 10pm on Wednesday and 3am Thursday are urged to come forward. Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 112 of April 7.