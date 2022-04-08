The Reverend Doctor Inderjit Bhogal, winner of the World Methodist Peace Award, condemned the violence in Burngreave, where he lives.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after emergency services were called to Grimesthorpe Road, in the Burngreave area, on Thursday morning, following reports that a man had been found unconscious in the street.

The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Two more arrests were made the following morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inderjit Bhogal, a minister at Wincobank Church who has been given the World Methodist Peace Award.Picture Scott Merrylees

The tragedy came less than two weeks after 21-year-old Lamar Leroy Griffiths was shot dead at a car wash on nearby Burngreave Road.

Mr Bhogal, who won the award once held by American president Jimmy Carter and Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev, said: “I utterly condemn violence wherever it occurs, anywhere in our city. Everyone wants to be safe and no-one is safe until everyone is safe.

"We must all work together for the welfare of everyone. We need to to work together to build a safe city, wherever you live.

"I want people never to resort to weapons of violence to resolve conflict. We don’t want that in our city or any city. I have zero tolerance of violence and that’s what I would say to everyone. Let’s do all we can to bring us to live in a city we can be proud of and that is safe.”