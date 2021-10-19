Sheffield's Metropolitan Hotel, on Blonk Street, in the city centre, from where five-year-old Mohammed Majeedi tragically fell to his death in August

Eric Collins, managing director of The Jackloc Company, a leading window restrictor manufacturer, wrote to five Sheffield MPs following the death of five-year-old Mohammed Majeedi on August 18 this year.

Mohammed fell from an open window on the ninth floor of the Sheffield Metropolitan Hotel where he and his family were being housed having fled their home country of Afghanistan for security in the UK.

Eric believes the incident raises questions about the safety of hotel windows and is calling on Sheffield MPs and his local MP for South Leicestershire, Alberto Costa to help focus attention on the issue.

The Jackloc Company is a leading manufacturer of window restrictors.

His letter read: “We have built a growing network of window manufacturers, fitters and restrictor companies who want to see legislative change in public buildings to ensure that stringent safety standards are set - and met - for window safety.

"There is a legislative requirement from the Department of Health, Health Building Note 00-10 Part D, to have window restrictors fitted in health buildings so why not other public risk environments such as hotels and high rise buildings?”

So far, Eric has not heard back from Mr Costa or the five Sheffield MPs – Paul Blomfield, Gill Furniss, Olivia Blake, Louise Haigh and Clive Betts.

Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) figures released four years ago revealed that more than 4,000 children under the age of 15 were injured falling from windows each year in the UK.

The Child Accident Prevention Trust (CAPT) says that one child under the age of five is admitted to hospital every day after falling from a building.

Eric said: “These figures demonstrate that there is real need to address this issue. Both RoSPA and CAPT recommend fitting devices to prevent windows opening too wide.