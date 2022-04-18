Marcel Hinde, of Halfway, completed the momentous journey on Easter Sunday, with the cheers from his supporters at Mosborough Miners Welfare Club.

The challenge, which began on April 8, required him to walk 10 miles every day for 10 days to mark the 10 decades he has lived through.

He said: “I feel very relieved but I've enjoyed it all. It was nice and I met some wonderful people along the way.

Marcel Hinde with his friends, family and supporters after completing the journey.

“The first two days, for some reason, were quite difficult but after the first couple of days, it became better and it's been fine ever since.”

Some 50 years ago, an orthopaedic surgeon at Sheffield Children’s Hospital saved Marcel’s son Michael from having his foot amputated.

The former electrician recalls: “My son Michael was around six and in junior school. He was struggling with problems in his toes and a sample was sent off to be analysed in London.

“The recommendation came back to amputate his foot but his surgeon, Mr Sharrard, refused to do it until every other option had been exhausted first.

Marcel is surrounded by his supporters.

“Thankfully, another operation resolved the issue and today Michael is a paramedic helping to save lives in London.”

Marcel is raising money for The Children’s Hospital Charity, which supports Sheffield Children’s Hospital with life-saving equipment, new facilities, a comfortable environment and vital research for the benefit of children in the UK and worldwide.

‘Not easy to do 10 miles at the age of 86’

The raised funds have now reached £4,000, exceeding Marcel’s initial target of £3,000.

He said: “I'm really pleased about that because I knew it was going to be an achievement to get to £3,000 and I believe there's a lot more to come.”

His fundraising efforts have been helped by ticket donations from Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, while Marcel also plans to auction a signed England Rugby match ball and a pair of boots donated by England footballer Harry Maguire.

Asked if he would do this again, he said he would but with a “different challenge.”

He added: “After completing the walk, I am feeling fine and my legs are okay. I’ve met so many good people along the way it has helped me to keep going.

“It was not an easy walk – not easy to do 10 miles at the age of 86 but I’m reasonably fit so I am able to complete it all.”

Cheryl Davidson, Head of Community and Events at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “It was an absolute pleasure meeting Marcel, his family and his friends at the start of his challenge and it was really moving to see them finish it today.

“Marcel is an inspiration to us all and his story has captured the hearts of everyone at Sheffield Children’s. On behalf of everyone in the charity team, I would like to say a huge thank you to Marcel for his hard work and congratulate him on this incredible achievement.”