Sheffield man, 86, begins 100-mile walking challenge to say thank you to Children's Hospital

Marcel Hinde, from Halfway in Sheffield, is walking 10 miles for 10 days to mark the 10 decades he has lived through. The challenge begins on Friday, April 8, and each day he hopes to be joined by walkers born in a different decade.

Marcel explains: “At 10am each day, we will set off from Mosborough Miners Welfare Club and walk to Rother Valley Country Park. I’m planning to walk around two miles an hour, plus stops for elevensies and lunch.”

Before he retired in 2000, Marcel began his career as an electrician in mining, before moving on to British Steel and finally running his own cleaning company.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

86-year-old Marcel will walk 100 miles over 10 days

Marcel is raising money for The Children’s Hospital Charity, which supports Sheffield Children’s Hospital with life-saving equipment, new facilities, a comfortable environment and vital research for the benefit of children here in the UK and worldwide.

Some 50 years ago, an orthopaedic surgeon at Sheffield Children’s Hospital saved Marcel’s son Michael from having his foot amputated.

Marcel recalls: “My son Michael was around six and in junior school. He was struggling with problems in his toes and a sample was sent off to be analysed in London.

“The recommendation came back to amputate his foot but his surgeon, Mr Sharrard, refused to do it until every other option had been exhausted first. Thankfully, another operation resolved the issue and today Michael is a paramedic helping to save lives in London.”

Marcel has already raised a fantastic £1,980 ahead of his walking challenge to change the lives of future generations of patients at Sheffield Children’s.

His fundraising efforts have been helped by ticket donations from Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United, while Marcel also plans to auction a signed England Rugby match ball and a pair of boots donated by England footballer Harry Maguire.

He continues: “I’m really quite happy to have raised so much before the walk has started. I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has contributed so far, I know we’re living in difficult times at the moment.”