PICTURES: Theo’s Egg Run returns to Sheffield in support of Children’s Hospital

The procession, led by two-time World Superbike Champion and patron of The Children’s Hospital Charity, James Toseland, has raised over £75,000 to help change lives at Sheffield Children’s.

The riders ended their route in Weston Park, directly across from the hospital, to the joy of those that have patiently waited for them while basking in the sun.

This is the first time in three years that the bikers have returned for a good cause after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, and the event has been running for two decades.

The money raised from this year’s Theo’s Egg Run will help fund a new specially designed bed at the specialist respite care facility at Sheffield Children’s, Ryegate House.

Event organiser Michael Peat from Totley said the £5,000 raised through last year’s fundraising saw the event sponsor the nurses’ office in the new Cancer and Leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s.

Michael said: “It’s a brilliant feeling to know we have contributed to the new Cancer and Leukaemia ward and for it to be recognised with a plaque on the ward means the world. It’s a permanent thank you for all we’ve achieved.”

Lucy Cain, Community Fundraising Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity said: “We’re so grateful to Michael and James for their support to ensure Egg Run continues to be a wonderful day for everyone involved.

“Our young patients love seeing the bikes roar in and the money raised helps ensure its legacy lasts well beyond the Easter weekend, changing lives at Ryegate House long into the future.”

The Children’s Hospital Charity also thanked South Yorkshire Police, Red Knights, Blue Knights, Safer Roads Partnership, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, Sheffield Advanced Motorcyclists and Rotherham Advanced Motorcyclists to make the event possible.

The parade started at Europa Link, with the bikers congregating in Weston Park opposite Sheffield Children’s Hospital at the finish.

Here are some photos from Sunday's event, where people from all walks of life came out to cheer and raise money for the hospital.

