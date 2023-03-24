The Met Office has issued a weather forecast ahead of the Sheffield Half Marathon this weekend.

With a half marathon race scheduled for Sheffield this weekend , runners may be wondering about the weather conditions they could encounter on the day of the event as they pass through major landmarks across the city, which could hamper their performance and make for a difficult race.

Scheduled to take place on Sunday (March 26) across a 13.1 mile route - from Arundel Gate and back through Ringinglow Road near the Peak District - the race will start at 9.30am and can end at any time, though on average, the last runner passes the finish line at around noon.

With an unsettled weather forecast for the UK this weekend , including freezing temperatures in some parts of the country, including the north, Sheffield may also have to brace for colder weather, with temperatures expected to drop to a single digit.

The Met Office has issued a more detailed forecast for Sheffield ahead of the race this Sunday, stating the city will likely experience a colder start to the day, with some wintry showers possible later in the day. Here is a breakdown of what weather Sheffield Half Marathon 2023 runners and spectators should expect this weekend.

Weather forecast for Sheffield Half Marathon 2023

Below is the weather forecast for Sunday, March 26 by the Met Office.

7am - overcast with 20% chance of rain, 5C

10am - cloudy with 10% chance of rain, 7C

1pm - overcast with 10% chance of rain, 7C

4pm - overcast with 10% chance of rain, 7C

7pm - overcast with 20% chance of rain, 5C

When is the Sheffield Half Marathon 2023?

Sheffield Half Marathon begins at 9.30am on Sunday, March 26. The race will lead to road closures and restrictions to begin as early as 4am, with some roads in the city centre, including Arundel Gate and Norfolk Street, being closed until 4pm.

What is the full route for the Sheffield Half Marathon?

Runners will depart from Arundel Gate in the city, past Botanical Gardens on the right, and then proceed to Endcliffe Park. Once the route reaches the 5-mile mark around Ringinglow Road, there are stunning views of the Peak District’s slopes.

The runners will then return on Sheffield Road towards Ecclesall Road South, which will take them past Bramall Lane, the home ground of Sheffield United. They will then return to Arundel Gate to cross the finish line.

Runners setting off for Sheffield Half Marathon