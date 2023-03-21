News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Half Marathon 2023: When is it and can I still enter? Late entry details

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sheffield Half Marathon as it is set to return this weekend.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:38 GMT

Sheffield Half Marathon - one of the biggest attended events of the year - is set to return this weekend with thousands of runners taking to the city’s streets. Open to all runners and abilities, the event also raises thousands of pounds for a number of good causes across the UK.

The chip-timed event begins and ends in the city centre and features a lovely route with views of the Peak District on the ascent to Ringinglow. The race even includes a "triple test," which comprises a timed hill climb, a 10K downhill sprint part, and crossing the finish line first to win the Sheffield Half Marathon.

The event started as a marathon in 1929 for two years with a half marathon run at the same time. In 1946 theSheffield Half marathon restarted after World War II. In 2003, it was reduced to a half marathon and a 3-kilometre fun run.

Moving from Hillsborough in 1991, the race started and finished at Don Valley Stadium until the stadium’s closure was announced in 2013. From 2015, the race relocated to the city centre.

Since then, the Sheffield Half Marathon has attracted thousands of participants each year, with more than 7,000 runners taking part in the 2019 edition. The 13.1-mile route, which starts and finishes at Arundel Gate, takes participants past some of Sheffield’s most famous sights including Sheffield Town Hall, Endcliffe Park, and the Sheffield Botanical Gardens.

With annual charity partners such as the Children’s Hospital, Macmillan, and St Luke’s, it has grown in popularity, with thousands of entries received each year from participants across the country, and spots quickly selling out. But would you still be able to secure a last minute entry this year? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Sheffield Half Marathon 2023?

Sheffield Half Marathon is due to take place on Sunday, March 26 at 9.30am from Arundel Gate.

Can I still enter the Sheffield Half Marathon 2023?

According to organisers Run For All, runners can still grab a last minute entry from their website. Each entry costs £42. Participants who complete the race are entitled to receive a finisher’s goody bag, a t-shirt, and a medal.

Runners setting off for Sheffield Half Marathon
