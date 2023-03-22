The Sheffield Half Marathon route map has been unveiled, with runners due to compete on Sunday.

The Sheffield Half Marathon is drawing near, which means participants will soon be preparing to take in the city’s many attractions while racing across the city. Known for its hilly and tough course, the 13.1-mile route however remains popular among races who return year after year.

The chip-timed event begins and ends in the city centre and features a lovely route with views of the Peak District on the ascent to Ringinglow. The race even includes a ‘triple test’, which comprises a timed hill climb, a 10K downhill sprint part, and crossing the finish line first to win the race.

Not only will the runners have to beat their personal best, but they will also have to do so while climbing up to 350 metres in the first five miles. Yet, Sheffield’s course features lovely landmarks along the way, and runners frequently praise its route selection .

The race will start and finish on Arundel Gate, with a race start time of 9.30am and the event will require the closure of roads and road junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 4am and 4pm on Sunday, March 26. Here’s everything you need to know about the route.

When is the Sheffield Half Marathon 2023?

Sheffield Half Marathon is due to take place on Sunday, March 26 at 9.30am from Arundel Gate.

Can I still enter the Sheffield Half Marathon 2023?

According to organisers Run For All, runners can still grab a last minute entry from their website . Each entry costs £42. Participants who complete the race are entitled to receive a finisher’s goody bag, a t-shirt, and a medal.

What is the full route for the Sheffield Half Marathon?

Runners will depart from Arundel Gate in the city, past Botanical Gardens on the right, and then proceed to Endcliffe Park. Once the route reaches the 5-mile mark around Ringinglow Road, there are stunning views of the Peak District’s slopes.

Sheffield Half Marathon 2023 route map

The runners will then return on Sheffield Road towards Ecclesall Road South, which will take them past Bramall Lane, the home ground of Sheffield United. They will then return to Arundel Gate to cross the finish line.