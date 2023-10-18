Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As a young goalkeeper's day goes, it does not get much better than Alfie Dunn's Sunday.

First of all he stunned team mates and opponents alike when he scored a goal from a hefty boot out of his own penalty area.

Then another hefty kick got him an assist. And then to put the cherry on the top, he finished his day by saving a penalty!

Alfie Dunn scored a goal, assisted a goal, and saved a penalty for Kitlocker FC, from Ecclesfield, in a Sheffield junior league football match against Wickersley. Picture: Ash Walker, Kitlocker FC

It left his pals at Ecclesfield-based Kitlocker Juniors under 16s amazed as they won the game 3-0 against Wickersley AllStars in Division E of the Sheffield and District Junior Sunday Football League, at Rawmarsh School.

The team, who play their home games at the Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park, near Tinsley, had been pretty fed up before the game, having lost all three of their games this season before this weekend, but all were smiling by the end of the day.

Ash Walker, who runs the team. said: "Alfie joined us last season, and he's always been a goalkeeper. I don't think he'd ever scored a goal from open play. He had a back pass from one of his defenders. It was a windy day, and we were playing down hill, and Alfie's got a great kick.

"It went miles into the air and went right over the other team's goalkeeper, and into the goal!"

Then another long kick by Ecclesfield Secondary School pupil Alfie went over the opponents' defenders, setting up one of his team mates to score, providing him with an assist.

And his dream day was then dived to his left to save a well taken penalty after a handball by one of his own team mates.

Ash said: "It's unusual for a goalkeeper to get an assist in our games, let alone a goal. I've been involved in running junior football teams for 10 years and I've never seen it before. He's had lads coming up to him saying 'Alfie, I can't believe it'. I've never seen a smile as big as the one he had after that game.