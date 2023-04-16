The team behind the 7 Hills Junior Football Club are crowdfunding to buy their beloved manager a gift after he suffered serious injuries in an accident.

Mark Littlewood, a PE teacher and the coach of 7 Hill’s U8 squad, sustained a number of serious injuries after being knocked off of his bike whilst cycling to work. Amongst a range of breaks and fractures to his legs, back and arms, both of Mark’s knees were broken in the accident, with one needing to be rebuilt.

With Mark now in hospital following the accident, the team behind 7 Hills are crowdfunding to simply buy Mark “something nice”, but the appeal has gone much further than expected. Rick Jones, chairman of 7 Hills JFC, said: “It’s gone doolally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It just shows what the grassroots community really is all about. It is so much more than the money.”

7 Hills Junior Football Club are crowdfunding to buy their beloved manager, Mark Littlewood (left), a gift after he was seriously injured in an accident. Photo: 7 Hills JFC

Teams from across Sheffield’s grassroots football community have been donating to the crowdfunder, which has exceeded its £500 target in just a matter of days. Teams including the Stocksbridge Park Steels, Whiston Wildcats and Ecclesfield Red Roses, and friends from across Sheffield’s football scene have gotten involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rick continued: “We just wanted to give something back to him. He puts so much into this club. He is one of life’s absolute gems.

"He’s the nicest man on the planet. I ring him for advice and I’m the chairman and I have never seen a bunch of kids look up to someone like they do to Mark.”