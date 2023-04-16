News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield football: Grassroots manager seriously injured in accident - Help his team make his day

The team behind the 7 Hills Junior Football Club are crowdfunding to buy their beloved manager a gift after he suffered serious injuries in an accident.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th Apr 2023, 16:46 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 16:46 BST

Mark Littlewood, a PE teacher and the coach of 7 Hill’s U8 squad, sustained a number of serious injuries after being knocked off of his bike whilst cycling to work. Amongst a range of breaks and fractures to his legs, back and arms, both of Mark’s knees were broken in the accident, with one needing to be rebuilt.

With Mark now in hospital following the accident, the team behind 7 Hills are crowdfunding to simply buy Mark “something nice”, but the appeal has gone much further than expected. Rick Jones, chairman of 7 Hills JFC, said: “It’s gone doolally.

"It just shows what the grassroots community really is all about. It is so much more than the money.”

7 Hills Junior Football Club are crowdfunding to buy their beloved manager, Mark Littlewood (left), a gift after he was seriously injured in an accident. Photo: 7 Hills JFC7 Hills Junior Football Club are crowdfunding to buy their beloved manager, Mark Littlewood (left), a gift after he was seriously injured in an accident. Photo: 7 Hills JFC
Teams from across Sheffield’s grassroots football community have been donating to the crowdfunder, which has exceeded its £500 target in just a matter of days. Teams including the Stocksbridge Park Steels, Whiston Wildcats and Ecclesfield Red Roses, and friends from across Sheffield’s football scene have gotten involved.

Rick continued: “We just wanted to give something back to him. He puts so much into this club. He is one of life’s absolute gems.

"He’s the nicest man on the planet. I ring him for advice and I’m the chairman and I have never seen a bunch of kids look up to someone like they do to Mark.”

If you would like to help the team buy Mark his “something nice” you can do so through their JustGiving page.

