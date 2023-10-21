News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield flooding: Fire and rescue teams pumping water out of Totley residential street

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been "pumping out" Totley Brook Road through the night.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 21st Oct 2023, 11:27 BST
A surburban residential street in Sheffield has been named as an "area of concern" for emergency services.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed colleagues at the region's fire and rescue service had been "pumping out" water from Totley Brook Road, Sheffield, through the night.

The residential street, in Totley, runs largely parallel to the Old Hay Brook, which is forms part of the River Sheaf.

Other areas of concern for South Yorkshire Police included Catcliffe in Rotherham, where residents continue to be evacuated as flooding has devastated the area. Officers are remaining in Catcliffe to support SYFR colleagues and residents.

Fishlake, Doncaster, has also been named an area of concerns. Numerous flood warnings have been issued for the area, as the River Don is expected to flood there some time today.

South Yorkshire Police continue to advise residents across the region not to drive or travel unless absolutely necessary.

If you live in Totley, or on Totley Brook Road, we would like to hear from you. Contact us on Facebook, or email [email protected].

