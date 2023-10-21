Sheffield weather: Live updates as Catcliffe floods again, 'major incident' declared and rain keeps falling
Sheffield and South Yorkshire continues to be battered by Storm Babet
A major incident has been declared in the county and the rain is continuing to fall.
Catcliffe in Rotherham is one of the areas affected by flooding - bringing back nightmare memories for residents affected by the catastrophic floods of 2007 which saw homes destroyed.
Some homes were evacuated in the middle of the night as firefighters knocked on doors to alert residents to the developing situation.
The Star will update this story throughout the day with any more reports of flooding.
Key Events
- An amber weather warning is in place in Sheffield as Storm Babet lashes the UK today
- Multiple flood warnings are now in place along the River Don, River Rother and Porter Brook
- Roads in areas such as Woodhouse are flooded and public transport has been disrupted, particularly trams.
- Follow this blog live today as The Star brings you updates on Storm Babet in the Steel City.
Footage shows floods madness in Catcliffe overnight
Footage from a resident in Catcliffe has shown the huge volume of water being dealt with in the area.
The BBC has reported one man is sheltering upstairs in his Catcliffe home, with water halfway up the stairs.
Meadowhall confirmed open today
A spokesperson at Meadowhall has confirmed the mega-mall is open today, following the bombardment of rainfall yesterday.
Rain continues to fall this morning, but forecasters predict it will stop later this morning.
There is little disruption on getting to Meadowhall this morning, with no roads in the immediately vicinity reported closed on the AA Traffic Map. There are small sections of congestion as the weather remains poor.
Catcliffe floods - bringing back nightmare memories of 2007
The village of Catcliffe in Rotherham has flooded again - bringing back nightmare memories of the catastrophic floods of 2007 which saw homes destroyed.
Roads are under water and residents have been evacuated.
It is likely that water will have gotten into some homes but this is yet to be confirmed.
The flood water level at the junction of Orgreave Road and California Drive is as high as the street sign.
Firefighters are in the village and have been there all night.
They knocked on doors in the early hours advising people to leave their homes.
Major incident declared in South Yorkshire
A major incident has now been declared in South Yorkshire as emergency services respond to Storm Babet and the risks posed
Video: Weather forecast for Sheffield amid Storm Babet
Here's when the Met Office says the rain will stop in Sheffield.
Roads turned into rivers in Sheffield during Storm Babet
Stunning photographs have shown how Sheffield's roads have been turned into rivers and lakes today.
Water levels have been rising throughout the day and some rivers have burst their banks, leading to water spilling onto nearby roads.
Football game is OFF after River Don bursts its banks
Rotherham United's home game against Ipswich tomorrow has been called off in the interest of supporter safety, it has been announced.
'Please avoid' request from Sheffield Council for some areas
Similarly to Rotherham Council, Sheffield Council have released up-to-date information for flooding and weather information in the city.
Millhouses Park remains closed until further notice. The council have also asked people to "please avoid" Forge Dam, the Porter Valley area, Endcliffe Park, Loxley Rec.
Locals are urged to monitor the Streets Ahead X profile for road closure updates.
Latest flooding information from Rotherham Council
As Storm Babet continues to hammer the region with heavy rain, Rotherham Council have shared up-to-date information for residents and travelling motorists.
Due to flooding, Main Street, in Brookhouse; Goosecarr Lane, Todwick; Mansfield Road, Rother Valley; Cinder Bridge Road, Greasbrough; and Moorhouse Lane, Whiston, are all closed.
The tram train remains suspended.
There are currently 11 flood warnings in place across the Rotherham area. These include:
- Whiston Brook at Whiston
- River Rother at Woodhouse Mill
- Brook Dike at Wath Upon Dearne
- River Don at Blackburn Meadows
- River Don at Kilnhurst
- River Don at Kilnhurst - Beighton Road, Springfield Road and Wharf Road
There are also Flood Alerts in the following areas:
- Lower River Rother
- Middle River Don Catchment
- River Dearne Catchment
- Blackburn Brook
Residents concerns their home is at risk of flooding can request sandbags from the form on this page.
Pumping out homes and protecting GP surgery - Sheffield firefighters dealing with effects of Storm Babet
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have revealed some of the calls they have had to deal with today, as Storm Babet bombards Sheffield with heavy rain and winds.
Householders, motorists, and even a GP practice have been among those rescued by emergency workers today across Sheffield.