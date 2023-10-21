The village of Catcliffe in Rotherham has flooded again - bringing back nightmare memories of the catastrophic floods of 2007 which saw homes destroyed.

Roads are under water and residents have been evacuated.

It is likely that water will have gotten into some homes but this is yet to be confirmed.

The flood water level at the junction of Orgreave Road and California Drive is as high as the street sign.

Firefighters are in the village and have been there all night.

They knocked on doors in the early hours advising people to leave their homes.