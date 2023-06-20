A new video has emerged of the dramatic moment an elderly man was lifted from his car by quick thinking rescuers after he was caught out by a flash flood in Sheffield.

Eyewitnesses told The Star how pedestrians had to smash the car window with a brick to reach the embattled motorist, who could be heard shouting “get me out, get me out” from inside his car.

Now, a new video has been shared of the moment the stranded driver was lifted from the car by the reaching hands of concerned passers-by.

The clip shows the torrential amount of water rushing into the dip in the road. Then just as the pensioner is pulled up to safety, his car sinks.

A photo shared online showed how after the man was saved, all that could be seen of his sunken car was its open boot door jutting out of the filthy flood water.

Unbelievably, the person who shot the video told The Star how, just minutes later, a second driver also ploughed straight into the water and their car also sank like a stone.

These two incidents were not even the only ones of their kind on Sunday, with a woman also getting stranded by flood water in a dip in the road under the railway tracks on Upwell street.