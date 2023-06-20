News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield flood: New video of moment quick thinking rescuers save man from sinking car

A new video has emerged of the dramatic moment an elderly man was lifted from his car by quick thinking rescuers after he was caught out by a flash flood in Sheffield.
By alastair ulke
Published 20th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 10:46 BST

The Star reported yesterday how passers-by rushed to save a driver who accidentally drove into five-foot-deep water under a railway bridge on Worksop Road during a raging rainstorm on June 18.

Eyewitnesses told The Star how pedestrians had to smash the car window with a brick to reach the embattled motorist, who could be heard shouting “get me out, get me out” from inside his car.

Now, a new video has been shared of the moment the stranded driver was lifted from the car by the reaching hands of concerned passers-by.

A video has emerged of the moment a man was rescued from his car in Sheffield after he accidentally drove into flood water on Worksop Road.
A video has emerged of the moment a man was rescued from his car in Sheffield after he accidentally drove into flood water on Worksop Road.

The clip shows the torrential amount of water rushing into the dip in the road. Then just as the pensioner is pulled up to safety, his car sinks.

A photo shared online showed how after the man was saved, all that could be seen of his sunken car was its open boot door jutting out of the filthy flood water.

Unbelievably, the person who shot the video told The Star how, just minutes later, a second driver also ploughed straight into the water and their car also sank like a stone.

These two incidents were not even the only ones of their kind on Sunday, with a woman also getting stranded by flood water in a dip in the road under the railway tracks on Upwell street.

This dramatic photo shows how only the boot of the car was left sticking out of the water following the impromptu rescue.
This dramatic photo shows how only the boot of the car was left sticking out of the water following the impromptu rescue.
