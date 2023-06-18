News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield weather: Roads begin to flood amid yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and rain

Several communities across Sheffield have experienced flooding as a result of heavy rain today.
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 19:19 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 19:34 BST

All of England and Wales has been issued a yellow weather warning by the Met Office today (June 18) for thunderstorms and heavy rain – and that is just what Sheffield has seen this evening.

Cracks of thunder have been heard through the sky, as well as flashes of lightning, and the rain has been hammering down for a number of hours.

The yellow weather warning means that there could be a chance of disruption, with some areas subject to cancelled train and bus services, flooding, road closures, and power cuts.

Many communities across the city have began to notice signs of flooding, with one road in Beighton pictured completely submerged under water.

Other communities that have experienced flooding tonight include Woodhouse, Swallownest, Sheffield Lane Top, and Handsworth.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has released a reminder to only call 999 if you’re in immediate danger after receiving ‘a large number of calls’ regarding leaks and flooding due to the weather.

What is the weather forecast?

A road in Beighton was pictured submerged under water. Photo: Julie ClarkA road in Beighton was pictured submerged under water. Photo: Julie Clark
The yellow thunderstorm warning will cease in Sheffield at midnight tonight (June 18) as the rain travels upwards towards Scotland and parts of the north of England.

But before then, we still have a number of hours of heavy rain to endure.

Fortunately, the Met Office predicts a pleasant day tomorrow on Monday, June 19, with highs of 24C and intermittent sunshine. There is a chance of a shower late in the afternoon.

On both Tuesday and Wednesday, we can expect highs of 21C and 22C and showers.

