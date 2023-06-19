A woman was rescued from her stranded car last night after she was trapped in deep floodwater during a sudden downpour.

Sheffield was hammered by torrential rain yesterday evening (June 19) when a thunderstorm broke out at around 7pm and caused localised flooding on roads across the city.

A dramatic video has now emerged showing how a car was utterly submerged in floodwater and the driver had to be helped to safety by a Good Samaritan.

The car driver was caught out under the railway bridge on Upwell Street, where water rose to at least a metre deep in yesterday’s storm.

A good Samaritan waded into the water to help the woman from her car after it was submerged in the metre-deep water.

A video by Twitter user @Ayazkhaan shows how only the roof of the car was left visible while a member of the public waded in to help the driver to safety.

A man on Worksop Road also had to be freed in a dramatic rescue as his car sank into five-foot deep water last night.

