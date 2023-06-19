News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield flood drama: Video shows man rescuing woman as car sinks into deep floodwater in torrential rain

A woman was rescued from her stranded car last night after she was trapped in deep floodwater during a sudden downpour.
Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:50 BST

Sheffield was hammered by torrential rain yesterday evening (June 19) when a thunderstorm broke out at around 7pm and caused localised flooding on roads across the city.

A dramatic video has now emerged showing how a car was utterly submerged in floodwater and the driver had to be helped to safety by a Good Samaritan.

The car driver was caught out under the railway bridge on Upwell Street, where water rose to at least a metre deep in yesterday’s storm.

A good Samaritan waded into the water to help the woman from her car after it was submerged in the metre-deep water.A good Samaritan waded into the water to help the woman from her car after it was submerged in the metre-deep water.
A video by Twitter user @Ayazkhaan shows how only the roof of the car was left visible while a member of the public waded in to help the driver to safety.

A man on Worksop Road also had to be freed in a dramatic rescue as his car sank into five-foot deep water last night.

A video captured by Twitter user @Ayazkhaan shows how a woman was stranded in her car during a flash flood on Upwell Street in Sheffield on June 18.A video captured by Twitter user @Ayazkhaan shows how a woman was stranded in her car during a flash flood on Upwell Street in Sheffield on June 18.
The driver was helped to the roadside, leaving their car submerged on Upwell Street.The driver was helped to the roadside, leaving their car submerged on Upwell Street.
