Sheffield was hammered by torrential rain yesterday evening (June 19) when a thunderstorm broke out at around 7pm and caused localised flooding on roads across the city.
A dramatic video has now emerged showing how a car was utterly submerged in floodwater and the driver had to be helped to safety by a Good Samaritan.
The car driver was caught out under the railway bridge on Upwell Street, where water rose to at least a metre deep in yesterday’s storm.
A video by Twitter user @Ayazkhaan shows how only the roof of the car was left visible while a member of the public waded in to help the driver to safety.
A man on Worksop Road also had to be freed in a dramatic rescue as his car sank into five-foot deep water last night.