The family needs an adapted property before their son loses his eyesight.

A family-of-four from Sheffield is desperate to be moved into a council property after their youngest son, aged four, was diagnosed with Batten disease, a very rare and life-limiting disease.

Batten disease first causes seizures, which the family say saw their child diagnosed ‘really quickly’, around 12 months ago. Sadly, the disease then causes a gradual decline in a child's ability to walk, speak and see, alongside progressive dementia.

This means the family will need an adapted property, or one that can be adapted for wheelchair accessibility, which may include a lift, a walk-in bathroom, and space for hoists, where they can live for years to come.

The family, who currently live in a privately rented home in Handsworth, have been on Band A priority for around seven months, which means they are in 'critical' need of a home. But each time a property has become available, they have been told it has either been ‘too big’ or ‘too small’ for them.

The dad, aged 30, who would like to remain anonymous, said: “We’re really frustrated. We want to move before our son goes blind. That way when his eyesight goes eventually, at least he will have some understanding about where he is. It could be a month, or it could be 12 months, we just don’t know.

“It feels like every time we speak to the council it’s always more bad news - we can’t have this or we can’t do that. We just need some support."

After waiting for several months without good news, the family contacted MP Clive Betts, but they say since his involvement, the council has downgraded them to Band B priority and has had no further contact with the family.

The only preference the family has made is that their new home remains within the catchment area of their two sons’ current school and close to their extended family in Manor.

However the home that has recently been suggested to the family by a Sheffield Council occupational therapist, is an upside down house in Gleadless. This would leave one of the parents upstairs for much of the day with their young son due to his frequent seizures, and without easy access to a garden.

Dad said: “I would rather build a house brick by brick than be put somewhere we don’t want to live. The council just doesn't understand.”

