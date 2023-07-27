Future of popular Rose Garden Cafe in Sheffield park remains uncertain a year after closure

A much-loved Sheffield park cafe that was closed a year ago today because of safety fears is still not up and running again properly and no clear decision has been made on its future.

The Rose Garden Cafe at Graves Park was closed suddenly on July 27, 2022 by Sheffield City Council because a structural survey raised major safety concerns. Staff and customers were told to leave with only 15 minutes’ notice given.

The 12 staff employed by cafe contractors BrewKitchen eventually lost their jobs following the closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision caused big protests because park users feared the building would be condemned and demolished. The Save the Rose Garden Cafe campaign was set up and it joined forces with the Friends of Graves Park (FOGP) in order to secure the future of the building.

Campaigners celebrating the Rose Garden Cafe reopening in Graves Park Sheffield in December 2022. Picture: Andy Kershaw

Several further surveys on the state of the building were conducted for the council, as well as an independently-commissioned one for FOGP.

The building was partially reopened as a takeaway in December by BrewKitchen following the installation of extensive scaffolding and so far no decision has been taken as to what will happen in the long term.

Frustrated

Nick Williams, of FOGP, said that they have been frustrated with the lack of progress after months of meetings with council officers. He fears that the council put an initial price tag of an estimated £400-450,000 to rebuild the cafe in order to justify its demolition.

Coun Ian Auckland, the new chair of Sheffield City Council's charity trustee sub-committee, which will make a decision on the future of the Rose Garden Cafe at Graves Park. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the sum of £1.7 million has also been claimed by the council.

Mr Williams added: “FOGP looked at fundraising options and were confident of having the funds in place. Sadly the council dragged their feet and every deadline for funding went by without their agreement to the plans.

“Our architects have prepared costed plans to rebuild the cafe with a modern update, but retaining the appearance and character of the old building.

“We have funding options that would pay for this rebuild without it costing the taxpayers a penny. It just needs the council to get off its backside and say yes. The alternative is demolition and site clearance, which the council has estimated to cost £110,000, and of course leave the park with no cafe.

The Rose Garden Cafe at Graves Park, Sheffield, which was closed last July over fears that structural problems were a danger to public safety. The Friends of Graves Park are frustrated over delays in deciding on the future of the building. Picture: LDRS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course without a cafe there would be no-one to open and maintain the public toilets including the disabled one.

Campaigning

“So there we are. Architects plans ready. Architects who would oversee the project, and a source of funding in place if anyone on the council has the naus to grab it. Don’t hold your breath.”

Coun Ian Auckland is a councillor for Graves Park ward and has long been involved with campaigning on issues around the park. He now chairs the council’s charity trustee sub-committee, which will decide on the future of the cafe.

The park, like several in the city, is owned by a charitable trust of which the council is sole trustee. The Rose Garden Cafe was built in 1927 as part of the development of the park, when the land was gifted to the people of Sheffield for use as a park by Alderman J G Graves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Auckland said that he intends to get everyone involved together to push the issue forward once they have returned from holidays.

He said: “I want us to get to a definite plan. The front wall is definitely unsafe – how far do you have to go to make it safe?”

Solution

Coun Auckland said that work may also have to take place to make the foundations more secure to meet modern standards.

Whatever needs to happen, he is clear about one thing: “Not another survey please is my opinion!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Janet Ridler, deputy chair of the council’s communities, parks and leisure committee, commented: “The council has been working hard in the last 12 months to find a solution to keeping the Rose Garden Cafe trading and making the building safe.

“A survey has found that the building requires significant repairs to make it safe. The building is currently being supported by internal and external scaffolding, to ensure the cafe can continue trading and provide a crucial service to park users.

“The council has undertaken significant work to explore options to restore the building, with five options approved by the charity trust sub-committee. We are currently assessing the feasibility of each of these options which includes considering the environmental impact, how much the works will cost and how they will be funded.

“This work is crucial to ensuring a cost-effective solution that does not impact negatively on the environment and serves the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ As part of assessing the options we will consult widely, including continuing to work with stakeholders such as the Friends of Graves Park, Save the Rose Garden Cafe Group, local residents and other groups to find the best possible solution to keep this important community asset open and safe for the public.”

The five options are:

Option 1 Do nothing – ensure members of the public are kept safely away from the building through secure fencing but make no repairs to the building.

Option 2a Structural stabilisation of the building, internal refurbishment, upgrade of kitchen and provision of external covered area.

Option 2b Structural stabilisation of the building and internal refurbishment of the café area as required. No upgrade to the kitchen or toilet areas and no provision of external covered area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Option 3 Demolition of the building and provision of a new facility constructed from MMC (Modern Methods of Construction) panelised. The brief includes for same footprint as existing cafe facility and the same external covered area. This option retains the toilet block.

Option 4 Demolition of the building and provision of a new facility constructed from traditional methods of construction. The brief includes for same footprint as existing cafe facility and the same external covered area. This option retains the toilet block.