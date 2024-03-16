Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city’s dialect includes some wonderfully colourful words and phrases, often lending a lyrical lilt to the most prosaic of sentences.

Some are better known than others, like ‘mardy’, which was popularised by the Arctic Monkeys’ song Mardy Bum, or ‘love’, an everyday greeting which inspired the title of Richard Hawley’s latest album, In This City They Call You Love.

The acclaimed singer-songwriter explained how ‘love’ is used to refer to people all the time in Sheffield, and, in a world where the news can be quite depressing, this was something which he found ‘quite beautiful’.

How many of these Sheffield words and phrases do you know?

Here are some of the words and phrases which you’ll probably only be familiar with if you live in or around Sheffield, several of which were suggested by our readers.