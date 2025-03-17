Angry fans are asking why Sheffield Wednesday bosses placed Owls fans in a section of their own stadium which allowed rival Sheffield United fans to abuse and throw missiles at them.

Hundreds of home fans were placed in the lower section of Hillsborough’s Leppings Lane stand at Sunday afternoon’s derby match, with supporters describing being spat on and having items thrown down on them from above.

One grandfather has described how his 11-year-old grandson was hit by a plastic beer bottle thrown from above, and was treated for concussion before leaving the game early.

Now the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters Trust has recognised concerns, and condemned the behaviour of some fans of both clubs.

Police were out in force in Hillsborough for the Steel City derby | Dean Atkins

They said: “We utterly condemn the behaviour and actions of a significant number of fans in the Sheffield United section, throwing bottles of liquid and other objects, spitting and general misconduct. These actions have led to injuries to children and caused huge distress to the Wednesday fans who were in the firing line.

“The Trust expressed their wish to work with the club and the Safety Advisory Group (SAG) to explore how the club can ensure that this does not happen again.”

The statement continued: “We understand that our fans are angry and that many think that Sheffield United fans should not be placed in the upper tier of the West Stand. We do understand however that this is a complex issue. We want to work with the club and SAG to find a solution that keeps safety at the top of the agenda.”

The Trust also condemned the actions of some Wednesday fans who threw bottles and other objects onto the pitch, urging true supporters to discourage such behaviour and report offenders to the authorities.

“These actions are self-defeating and could cause the club to be fined yet again,” they added.

The Trust emphasised the long-standing tradition of friendly rivalry between Sheffield fans and highlighted the responsibility of individuals in positions of authority to de-escalate tensions.

“The Sheffield derby is already a very challenging environment for police and stewards,” the Trust stated.

“Everyone with responsibility should be calming the situation down, not ramping it up, making it worse.”

The statement also calls for more accountable behaviour from those in authority and expressing hope for calmer derby days next season.

One fan of 56 years standing who had travelled up from Kent for the game said he was sad that Blades fans had been placed on the top tier of the Leppings Lane end and criticised the move.

Paul Cooper, aged 65, had been to the game with his son, Alex, and sat in the Leppings Lane lower tier.

Paul Cooper with his some Alex, before the match | Paul Cooper

He said: “I first attended a match at Hillsborough as a 10-year-old in 1969 and have been a proud supporter ever since. Now living in Kent, I made the journey with my son to attend the recent match against Sheffield United. As I cannot attend regularly, my only option this time was to purchase tickets in the Lower West Stand at £45 each.

“I was shocked by the condition of this seating area—it appears to have seen little to no improvement since the tragic events of 1989. Given the high ticket price, I expected far better facilities.

“Additionally, the pre-match music was excessively loud—I could not even hear my son standing next to me. Playing Two Tribes (Go to War) only served to inflame an already charged atmosphere, which became increasingly unpleasant as the day progressed.

“My primary concern, however, was the decision to position Sheffield United supporters directly above Wednesday fans. This was a serious misjudgment, creating a hostile and unsafe environment.

“Objects were thrown down from the Upper West Stand, with children among those affected. Expecting stewards to prevent United fans from gathering at the front of their section was unrealistic, and they were unable to maintain control. As a result, United fans above were openly leaning over to shout abuse and throw objects at those below.

“For future fixtures, I urge the club to rethink this arrangement.”

One grandfather, whose daughter took his three grandchildren to the match, said: “When Sheffield United scored, some of the Sheffield Wednesday fans, including my daughter and the three kids were spat on from a few Sheffield United fans sitting in the top section of the Leppings Lane end.

He said one purposely threw a plastic beer bottle at his 11 year old grandson, striking him on the head , leaving him hysterically screaming

He said: “He was treated for concussion. Once the paramedics gave him the all clear, my daughter and the kids leff the ground as my grandson was terrified to go back into the ground. He says that he will never go to another game again.”

Sheffield Wednesday have been approached for comment.