Sheffield Wednesday have launched a ‘robust investigation’ into some of the incidents that took place during the game with Sheffield United.

The Blades came out on top in another tight encounter between Sheffield’s two biggest football clubs, with the Owls now having to wait for their revenge as they seek to get one over on their bitter rivals.

Almost 34,000 people were there to witness the clash at Hillsborough on Sunday afternoon as Chris Wilder’s side came away with a 1-0 victory, however not everyone was well behaved as at least two incidents occurred that saw objects thrown onto the field of play. Wednesday have come out to condemn the disorder, saying that they are now under investigation themselves by the Football Association.

A statement from the club read, “Sheffield Wednesday F.C. strongly condemns the unlawful crowd incidents that occurred during Sunday’s derby match against Sheffield United F.C. at Hillsborough involving both home and visiting supporters. A number of incidents were reported of objects being thrown from the stands during the match.

“The Club has a zero-tolerance approach to crowd incidents, anti-social behaviour and disorder of any nature by supporters at both home and away matches... Not only is this behaviour wholly unacceptable, a breach of EFL Ground Regulations and the law, such behaviour posed a serious danger to the players on the pitch, playing staff on the sideline and to fellow supporters.

“A robust investigation is currently underway and the Club is working together with the relevant authorities in order to identify those responsible. Once identified, perpetrators will face the full force of Club sanctions (including a stadium ban, where applicable) and potential prosecution by the relevant authorities.

“Despite continual previous warnings, a tiny minority of supporters continue to tarnish the good name and reputation of Sheffield Wednesday. As a result, the Club is now the subject of another FA investigation. We thank the overwhelming majority of supporters whose behaviour continues to be exemplary whilst following the Owls, while reiterating our zero-tolerance policy to those who undermine and tarnish the Club’s reputation. “

As alluded to in the statement, it’s not the first time that Wednesday have found themselves in hot water due to incidents like those mentioned above, and it remains to be seen what sort of punishment - if any - will come their way this time around.