A dad from Sheffield has shared how he “almost drowned” after he leapt into a reservoir to save his dog - forgetting he still had his wellies on!

Josh Oxley, aged 28, a roofer from Intake, has shared how he ran into the water at Rivelin Dam to rescue his miniature Dachshund, Koko, only for his boots to suddenly feel like “two 20kg weights on both legs.”

A Sheffield dad has shared the terrifying moment he ran into a reservoir to rescue his dog without taking his wellington boots off - which filled with water and suddenly became "20kg weights" around his legs.

And, with his six-year-old daughter watching from the shore, Josh said he realised he had no choice but to “kick as hard as he could” to save his own life.

Josh told The Star: “I took the dog for a walk to Rivelin Dam with my daughter on Sunday [July 6] like we always do.

“I make a lot of videos on Facebook about life with one arm. I’m a good swimmer and I like riding motorbikes and quad bikes.

“I threw the ball for Koko as always and she ran into the water.

“But, when she got it, she turned around to swim back - and all of a sudden she just froze.

“I knew something was wrong.”

Josh says he threw off his coat and emptied his pockets before running into the water to get Koko back to safety.

What he didn’t realise until he was well over waist deep was he was still wearing his wellington boots.

An adult sized wellington boot can hold litres of water.

Advice from the Royal Life Saving Society says, once in the water, it can be impossible to get them off once they are filled, and at that point making swimming drastically harder.

Josh said: “I got about five or six metres out and grabbed my dog.

“Koko had a harness on and I wrapped that around my stump with my good arm free.

“That was when I realised I left my wellies on.

“My legs felt like they had two 20kg weights on them.”

Josh Oxley, 28, a roofer from Intake, posts videos on Facebook about life with one arm and enjoys riding quad bikes. | Dean Atkins

With Koko in his arm and both legs now weighed down, Josh realised he was deep in water, in trouble, and with no one around but his six-year-old daughter watching frightened from the shore.

Josh said: “I had no choice but to kick and swim as hard as I could.

“There was a moment where I sort of accepted my fate.

“But, I’m not going to lie, I was more concerned about my daughter.

“I was in the water for maybe two minutes. All I could do was kick as hard as I could and keep pushing with my good arm until I could put my feet on the floor again.

“I got out and I was so tired and worn out.

“I was more concerned for my daughter and what she was feeling after what she just witnessed. She said ‘what would I have done if you had drowned? - I don’t know the way home.’

“I dread to think. I still haven’t got over it.

“I just want people to know to be careful around reservoirs. My dog got in trouble for reasons I don’t really know, and while trying to help him I got in trouble too.”

Josh did not enter the water at Rivelin Dam to go swimming or for fun.

But Yorkshire Water’s advice to visitors is to never swim in reservoirs.

The water supplier says: “We want to make it very clear - we do not allow swimming in our reservoirs. We have signs at all our reservoirs that explain this.

“Swimming in our reservoirs is not safe because:

the water in our reservoirs is a very low temperature year-round and cold water shock can kill

our reservoirs are operational and supply water to be treated. There's machinery and strong currents in the reservoir

blue-green algae can cause rashes if it touches your skin and severe illnesses if you swallow it.

There were 226 accidental drowning deaths in 2022 across the UK with six taking place in Yorkshire.

60 per cent of all accidental drownings in the UK occurred inland, at reservoirs, lakes and rivers.