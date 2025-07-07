A series of thefts from a village supermarket have prompted a police investigation.

And now Derbyshire Police have issued an appeal to try to find a number of people who have appeared on CCTV who they want to speak to in connection with their enquiries.

Police issued CCTV of people the want to speak to in connection to an investigation | Derbyshire Police

Eckington and Killamarsh safer neighbourhood policing team have issued the pictures to try to trace them.

The team said in a statement: “Do you recognise these individuals?

“Officers investigating a series of shop thefts at Eckington Co-op are appealing for any information that will support them with their investigation.”

They are asking anyone with any information to contact them, quoting the reference number 25000382531