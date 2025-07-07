Eckington Co-op: Police issue CCTV pictures after spate of thefts at village supermarket near Sheffield
And now Derbyshire Police have issued an appeal to try to find a number of people who have appeared on CCTV who they want to speak to in connection with their enquiries.
Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.
Eckington and Killamarsh safer neighbourhood policing team have issued the pictures to try to trace them.
The team said in a statement: “Do you recognise these individuals?
“Officers investigating a series of shop thefts at Eckington Co-op are appealing for any information that will support them with their investigation.”
They are asking anyone with any information to contact them, quoting the reference number 25000382531