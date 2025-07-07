Doncaster Deaf School students help improve hospital care for young patients

Children from Doncaster Deaf School took on the role of inspectors during a special visit to Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI), offering their unique insights into the paediatric services provided on-site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Katie Simpson, Paediatric Planned Care Matron at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (DBTH), the visit saw four Key Stage 2 pupils tour the Children’s Observation Unit and Children’s Ward. The group were encouraged to evaluate how welcoming, safe, and inclusive the environment felt from a child’s perspective - particularly for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Katie was inspired by Walsall Manor Hospitals “Little Voices” project, which she first encountered at the Patient Experience Network National Awards. After learning about the programme, she reached out to Walsall’s team, who generously shared their resources and methodology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie shared: “Whilst reaching out to schools, I started to think about improving our SEND provisions. It made me ask how would deaf or hard-of-hearing children experience our wards and what do we need to improve?”

Doncaster Deaf School students visit DBTH’s paediatric services

She then contacted Doncaster Deaf School, who responded enthusiastically and collaborated in organising the visit. The school also offered resources to help DBTH better support communication with deaf children and families.

During their visit, the children gave feedback on key aspects of patient care including how friendly the environment was, whether they felt safe, and if they believed the ward would listen to and involve them in decisions.

Katie continues: “This type of feedback is invaluable. It helps us understand what really matters to our young patients, especially those with specific communication needs. Their voices will directly shape how we evolve our services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans are now in place to invite older students from the school’s Year 11 cohort to review areas serving young adults, helping to ensure smoother transitions to adult care services.

Doncaster Deaf School students visit DBTH’s paediatric services

Dr Kelly Mackenzie, Consultant in Public Health at DBTH, said: “This is a fantastic initiative ensuring our children's and young people's voices are being heard. It is particularly important for groups who we know face more challenges accessing our services, so we can understand how to better support them.

“This in turn helps us to deliver our ambition of tackling health inequalities and ensure no one is left behind when it comes to accessing care.”

This initiative forms part of DBTH’s wider commitment to providing inclusive care, ensuring that every child - no matter their needs - feels seen, heard, and safe in the Trust’s hospitals.