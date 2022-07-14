Phil Eastwood and his partner, Kirstie, were not home when the house they were about to welcome their first child together into in a few weeks time, went up in flames.

Phil said: “We’re obviously shocked…we were at work and had a phone call to say it had happened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phil and Kirstie. The couple are expecting their first child within weeks and are now staying in hotels.

“It’s massively impacted us because we had all the baby clothes and the pram ready and they have all been taken by the fire.”

Not only was the house going to be the family home of Phil and Kirstie’s first child, but it was also the family home for Phil as a child too, having inherited the property from his parents, who died when he was a young age.

As a result of the fire, Phil and Kirstie are without permanent accommodation with their baby only a short time away and are currently staying in a hotel.

On the day of the fire, Phil’s good friend, Rob Palmer, set up a Go Fund Me page to help the couple through the coming months and, less than 24 hours later, it has raised just under £2,300 of it’s £2,500 target.

Rob said: “Phil is an old friend of mine. I spent most of my childhood in that house so there was sentimental damage seeing that.”

The Go Fund Me is aimed at helping to support Phil and Kirstie over the next few weeks as Rob knows there will be extra costs not covered by the couple’s insurance.

He said: “There’s a lot of things you don’t think of that will have heavy costs in the meantime.”

Firefighters were called to the home on Old Park Road, Greenhill, at around 1pm on Wednesday following unconfirmed reports of an explosion.

Five crews attended and the damage meant any onlooker could see through the roof to the sky above.