The arrangement of colourful pots at the top of Fargate were dropped off on July 20 to much puzzlement from residents.

They have been in place for two weeks now, with many visitors wondering what on earth they are for.

Sheffield city council has revealed what they are planning for the giant colourful flower pots that have appeared on Fargate.

Some speculated they were linked to the upcoming Fargate shipping container plan or a future art project.

Sadder yet is that, in the meantime, they have been used as rubbish bins by passers-by.

Now, Sheffield City Council has announced the giant colourful flower pots will be used…for flowers!

In a joint celebration of the city’s new Sheffield Connect bus, the planters will be topped up with gardening soil and filled with flowers.

The Star understands the project was originally due to start on July 20 when the pots arrived.

However, this coincided with the UK’s hottest day in decades, when temperatures reached over 40C, which would have killed all the flowers.

The council has been asked when residents can expect to see the flowers installed.

It comes Fargate has been transformed this week by shipping containers which have been placed there.

The flowerpots have been unveiled as a joint celebration for the introduction of the new Sheffield Connect bus.

The £446,000 project will see a retail sector created out of metal crates similar to several famous examples in London.

It will include several small shops, food businesses, a big screen and a seating area.