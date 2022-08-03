Expected to be a pleasant day again, no rain is forecast by Met Office for Thursday, with sun and sunny intervals forecast for the vast majority of the day. Temperatures, however, are expected to remain cool for the summer time, with the peak temperature for the day reaching just 20C.
Here is your hour-by-hour forecast for Thursday, August 4:
9am: Sunny Intervals – 16C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
10am: Sunny Intervals – 17C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
11am: Sunny Intervals – 18C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
12pm: Cloudy Skies – 19C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain
1pm: Sunshine – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
2pm: Sunshine – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
3pm: Sunny Intervals – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
4pm: Sunshine – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
5pm: Sunny Intervals – 19C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
6pm: Sunshine – 18C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
7pm: Sunshine – 18C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
8pm: Sunshine – 17C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain
9pm: Clear – 15C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain