Expected to be a pleasant day again, no rain is forecast by Met Office for Thursday, with sun and sunny intervals forecast for the vast majority of the day. Temperatures, however, are expected to remain cool for the summer time, with the peak temperature for the day reaching just 20C.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast for Thursday, August 4:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peace Gardens.

9am: Sunny Intervals – 16C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

10am: Sunny Intervals – 17C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

11am: Sunny Intervals – 18C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

12pm: Cloudy Skies – 19C temperatures – 10 per cent chance of rain

1pm: Sunshine – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

2pm: Sunshine – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

3pm: Sunny Intervals – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

4pm: Sunshine – 20C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

5pm: Sunny Intervals – 19C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

6pm: Sunshine – 18C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

7pm: Sunshine – 18C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain

8pm: Sunshine – 17C temperatures – No more than 5 per cent chance of rain