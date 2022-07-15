The council and Yorkshire Water came to an agreement after the local authority put forward updated plans for the attraction – which will feature a big screen, toilets, shops, food outlets and living walls – at the top of Fargate near the Town Hall.

The £446,000 project was delayed when Yorkshire Water – which was not consulted on the plans – said it was too dangerous to go ahead.

Sheffield Council made a few minor changes to its plans for a shipping container attraction on Fargate after Yorkshire Water raised concerns about damaging the sewers.

It said the structure could pose risk to one of the biggest sewers in Sheffield and damage the sewer network.

The council said is now working with Yorkshire Water to complete the project so people can visit over summer but it has not yet given a new opening date.

Councillor Mazher Iqbal, co-chair of regeneration committee, said the containers are due to appear over the coming weeks.

What changed with the Fargate shipping container plans?

The containers will be moved approximately 1.3 m to the right of the initial location to avoid problems.

This will not change the layout, quantity or look of the containers and the cost is still forecast to be £446,000.

Updated plans did not require new planning permission, the council said, because approval was granted for the whole area at the top of Fargate.

A council spokesperson added: “Nothing has changed about what’s already been approved for the containers. It’s the same development delivered in the same way, but just located slightly to the right of where it was initially planned.”

What are the plans for Sheffield’s Fargate shipping container attraction?

The hub was designed by Steel Yard, a Sheffield-based company specialising in shipping container architecture with a large base in Kelham Island.

The initial budget was £300,000 but this increased to £446,000. It will be paid for by central government grants via the Get Britain Building fund which was secured by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

Who is taking on the Fargate shipping container units

All of the businesses taking on a unit of the hub are local independents.