Woodseats, Wincobank, Intake and Oughtibridge primary schools: Full collection of pictures of your cute kids from the Sheffield Star's First Days school special

It’s a proud moment for every parents – let’s celebrate all the Sheffield children who started school this year.

By Alastair Ulke
31 minutes ago

This year, The Star put a call out for parents and academies to share their best photos from their little ones’ first day at big school in September. Now, we have 11 pictures from across the Steel City of pupils showing off their brand new uniforms.

Below are all the pictures that were featured in The Star supplement earlier this year.

1. St Mary's Catholic Primary School.

St Mary's Catholic Primary School.

Photo: x

2. Woodseats Primary School.

Woodseats Primary School.

Photo: Alastair Ulke

3. Wincobank Infant School - Puffin Class

Wincobank Infant School - Puffin Class

Photo: Alastair Ulke

4. Wincobank Infant School - Parrot Class

Wincobank Infant School - Parrot Class

Photo: ALastair Ule

