Prince Abdullah has promised Sheffield United fans that the Blades will bring in fresh faces in this transfer window even if they do not sell any of their existing squad. The Blades are facing a crunch period in their season as they look to beat the odds and mount a bid for Premier League survival.

Chris Wilder's return may have generated a fresh wave of positivity that United can avoid an instant return to the Championship but the Blades remain bottom of the top-flight table after 20 games, and seven points adrift of fourth-bottom Everton. But while the Blades owner pulled the plug on January signings the last time United were in relegation trouble, back in 2021, he has seen enough from Wilder's second spell so far to retain confidence that they can survive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on fans' YouTube channel Blades Ramble, the Prince insisted: "We still have a chance. It’s a very weird year this year. We’re not out of it and if we can put a streak of good games together, win two or three games, I think we’ll be in very good shape. I still believe that we have a good chance of not being relegated but I believe in the future of the club.

"I'm very optimistic about the future of the club. Not because I’m crazy, but I’m realistically, honestly optimistic about the future of the club. I think if we get relegated we will be in much better shape than the last time we got relegated. But I really still believe that we will be in the Premier League come this summer."

Along with a host of players on the road to fitness after their respective injuries, United's hopes will be boosted by the arrival of the two or three players Wilder is targeting. The manager has previously signalled his intention to "wheel and deal" in the transfer market but Prince Abdullah said: "As it stands right now, we will be bringing some players in January, even if we don’t sell anybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But say that we get a big offer for one of our players, then it will be a tough decision depending on who the player is. But of course then immediately we have to buy. Like say that we sell one of our players, we will buy maybe two or three younger good players in that position to make us stronger this season and next season. I really trust the people around me. I trust Chris, I trust the people who have a say in this, and will always make the best decisions for the club."

United's attempt to reprofile their squad in the summer, on a limited budget, saw a host of young but inexperienced players arrive from overseas and although some, such as Vini Souza, have acclimatised well, others including Benie Traore and Anis Slimane - now away with the Tunisia squad for the African Cup of Nations - have taken longer to settle.

This time around there has been a slight shift in priorities, with both Wilder and the Prince targeting players capable of making an instant impact in the first-team rather than provide cover or bolster squad numbers. "I think we will have some players in," the owner added. "I would say two or three players. But as I've said, we'll always have the balance, even if we don’t sell any players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don’t think we will sell any players of course, unless we get a very good offer. But we don’t plan to sell any players so I think we’ll get two or three and hopefully they can contribute to the first team. I don’t think we need many like bench players; we need some players who can come in and play. Because if you think about it, when some of our injured players come back, we will have a good bench.