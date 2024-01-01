Suspension confirmed for Sheffield Wednesday midfielder amid Owls selection issues

Sheffield Wednesday have almost a full starting XI out of action or in doubt for today’s game against Hull City – and George Byers’ suspension has been confirmed.

The Owls have had a tough few weeks on the injury front after losing a whole host of players during the busy festive period, and on Friday things got even worse as they saw both Akin Famewo and Will Vaulks limp off before George Byers was given his marching orders.

There was some confusion regarding Byers’ dismissal given that some thought it was due to a late challenge on one of his Preston North End counterparts, but it has since been revealed that he was given a straight red due to an off the ball incident that happened afterwards.

On the Football Association’s website it has been confirmed that the Owls midfielder was sent off for violent conduct, with further confirmation that he will face a spell of three games on the sidelines as he serves his suspension – it means he will miss today’s game against Hull as well as the FA Cup encounter against Cardiff City and the trip to Southampton.

Byers joins Diaby on the list of players unavailable due to a ban, however the defender will serve the second match of his this evening and will be able to return against the Saints in a couple of weeks’ time.