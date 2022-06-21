Lochlan Wood is hosting the charity boxing match on July 16 to raise funds for children at the gym.

A white-collar boxing match is an event anyone can take part in and for which no boxing license is needed to participate in. They are usually hosted to raise funds for a selected to charity.

Lochlan has done these events before, but when his mother, Samantha, asked him who he would like to raise money for on this occasion, he surprised everyone with his answer.

Eight-year-old boxer Lochlan Wood is holding a white collar event to raise money - with the help of Rob Riley.

"Lochlan was asked to take part in a charity boxing match and I asked him what charity he wanted to raise money for,” said Samantha. “I suggested the RSPCA or something – but he just came out with ‘I want to raise money for all the boys and girls at the gym who haven’t got the things I’ve got, like gloves or water bottles’.

"It amazed everyone with the charity he wanted to choose.”

Samantha has now set up a JustGiving page to help Lochlan raise funds, and he has already passed the £500 mark.

"The charity that Lochlan is raising money for has touched a lot of people. There are a lot of children that go to his gym that turn up without a water bottle or their own gloves and I think Lochlan just knows how fortunate he is,” said Samantha.

"He’s so excited (for the event), he has made T-shirts and everything.”

Donate to Lochlan’s cause here.