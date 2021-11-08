The strike, which took place from 6.30am until 10.30am, saw refuse workers march from their Lumley Street depot to Sheffield Town Hall to hold a rally.

The GMB Union, which organised the protest, said more protests are being planned in the next two weeks if the issues surrounding pay are not addressed by Veolia, which manages waste collections for Sheffield City Council.

The GMB Union said a four-hour protest is being planned next Monday (November 15) and an 'all out' strike the following week on November 22.

With more strikes set to affect the bin collections, here's what the council has said in a bid to keep disruption to a minimum.

Sheffield Council recommended that residents whose black bin collections were due today put their bins out over the weekend and attempts to collect them were to be made ahead of the strike.

Bins should be left out until they are emptied.

Blue, brown and green bins should be put out for collection as normal today and left until they are emptied.

For other collection days, people should also put their bins out as normal and leave them out until they have been emptied.

Bin firm Veolia said: “If your black bin is due for collection on Monday 8 November, we will attempt to collect your black bin on the weekend before your scheduled day.

“Please put your black bin out for collection by 7am on Saturday 6 November and leave it out until it has been emptied.”

More protests being planned

For residents whose collections are on other days, the firm added: “We plan to empty bins as normal and residents are asked to put their bin out for collection by 7am on their usual day.

“The industrial action may mean we are unable to empty some residents’ bins on their scheduled day. If your collection does not take place, please leave your bin out until it has been emptied.”

The GMB union, which organised the protest, said the strike went ahead after it was suspended last week to allow its members to vote on a new pay offer put forward by waste collection company Veolia.