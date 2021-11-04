Sheffield bin strike: Bin collections to be impacted as workers go on strike

The industrial action was due to take place on Monday, November 1, by refuse workers at Veolia, but it was suspended to allow GMB members to vote on an improved offer put forward by the company.

Members voted on whether they wanted to accept a two-year deal which would see a 3 per cent increase for year one and a further 3 per cent for year two.

Despite Veolia proposing an agreement that met the requests of the GMB union, the improved deal has been rejected by a ballot, and workers are now preparing to strike on Monday mornings starting from November 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strike action by Veolia staff and GMB representatives is planned on Monday mornings from November 8. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

A post on the Recycle4Sheffield Twitter account said: “We are disappointed to announce that despite Veolia proposing an agreement which met the requests of the GMB union, this improved deal has been rejected by a ballot. We are now preparing for industrial action on Monday mornings from 8 November from 6.30 am to 10.30 am.

“We continue to engage with our colleagues and GMB representatives, and we are working to minimise any disruption to residents’ recycling and waste services.

“We will provide further information to residents regarding changes to bin collections and would like to apologise for the inconvenience this will cause.”

Last week, Sheffield City Council assured people that any disruption to bin collections from the planned strike would be 'kept to a minimum'.

Bins are expected to be emptied as normal, and residents are asked to put their bin out for collection by 7 am on their usual day.

The council has said the industrial action could result in some residents’ bins not being emptied on their scheduled day.

If the collection does not take place, you should leave your bin out until it has been emptied.

All Household Waste Recycling Centres are unaffected and remain open from 9.30 am until 3.30 pm. Residents are advised to check site opening days before visiting.